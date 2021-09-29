McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 281.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.