MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Boosted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,084 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of MDU Resources Group worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.