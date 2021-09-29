Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

