Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.86 and traded as high as C$9.81. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 66,608 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on DR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.35 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.08%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.