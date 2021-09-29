MedicCoin (MEDIC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,949.27 and approximately $15.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

