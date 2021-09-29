Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 24,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 124,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Separately, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meituan in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

