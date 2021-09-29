Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.45

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.45 and last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 6515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.91. The firm has a market cap of C$497.33 million and a P/E ratio of 221.18.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

