Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,306.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.49 or 0.00870800 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.