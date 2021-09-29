Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after purchasing an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

