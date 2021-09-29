Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI opened at $297.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.24 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

