Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $266,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $536,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcBest by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

ArcBest stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

