Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

