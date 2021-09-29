Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 891 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMK stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

