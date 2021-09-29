Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

