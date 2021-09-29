Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Up to $37.10

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.10, but opened at $39.21. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 159 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

