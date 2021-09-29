Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 2,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.