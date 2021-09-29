Metro Inc. (MRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
TSE:MRU opened at C$59.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.00.
Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.
