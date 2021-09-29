Metro Inc. (MRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

TSE:MRU opened at C$59.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

