Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.97

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.97 and traded as low as C$59.63. Metro shares last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 444,204 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

