MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of MGM Resorts International worth $107,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.