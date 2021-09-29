MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Hits $454,172.92

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $454,172.92 and $101.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00097460 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00024325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,213,811 coins and its circulating supply is 151,911,883 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.