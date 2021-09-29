Michel Detheux Sells 5,322 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.
Shares of ITOS stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.
ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.