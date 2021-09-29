Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

MU traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

