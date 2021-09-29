Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.27.

NYSE:MAA opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

