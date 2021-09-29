Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Up to $24.05

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $24.90. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

