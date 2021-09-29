MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 6.3% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 15,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 775,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,988 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,675,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

