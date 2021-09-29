Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 16,921 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,646,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,943,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $127.80 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

