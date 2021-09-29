Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

