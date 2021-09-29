Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

