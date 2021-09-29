Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.73 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

