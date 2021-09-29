Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 91,250 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

