Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,191 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.