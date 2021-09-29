Mizuho Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $251.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $231.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

NYSE:AVB opened at $222.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.84. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,448,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

