Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 442.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. 80,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,658. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.