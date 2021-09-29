Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $79,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

