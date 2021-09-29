Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.27 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $1,574.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.72 or 0.00560965 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 957.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

