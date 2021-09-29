Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $491.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $490.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.84. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $521.67.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
