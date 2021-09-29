Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $491.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $490.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.84. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $271.73 and a 12 month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

