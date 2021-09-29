Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Underweight

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.