Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) to Underweight

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $94.21.
Cochlear Company Profile
