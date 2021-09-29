Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 6,726 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $78,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.77. 7,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.56 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

