Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 339,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,784. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

