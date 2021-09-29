Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 23,269 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $162,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

