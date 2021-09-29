Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 84,610 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,610 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 13,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

