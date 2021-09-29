Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $267.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target increased by Barclays from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $212.82. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

