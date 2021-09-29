Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Movano shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 9,359 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Movano during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

