Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) versus Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Financial Comparison

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Fusion Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Fusion Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.28 $305.00 million $9.27 4.38 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 38.03% 34.60% 4.09% Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Fusion Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

