MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

