Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,482.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

