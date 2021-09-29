Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,604 Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Direxion Work From Home ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter worth about $570,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.