Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after buying an additional 146,607 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,182,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

