Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 904 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,053.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $83.24.

