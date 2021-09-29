Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,813.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,981.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

